TOENIES, Patricia Jean (Dreis) March 5, 1933 - January 3, 2020 Patricia was born in Breckenridge, MN, as the 3rd child of Frank and Virginia Dreis, she is survived by her brothers Jim, David, and Robert and is preceded in death by her sister Gladwin King. The family relocated to Spokane, WA in 1939 to accommodate her father's work with the Great Northern Railway. Patricia graduated from St. Patrick's Grade School (1947) and Marycliff High School (1951). Pat enjoyed summers on the Minnesota farm during her high school years. It was during one of those summers that she met her husband-to-be, Robert J. Toenies. She and Bob were married for forty-four years; their time was cut short as he passed 24 years ago. Their military tours took them to Greenland, Japan, and numerous stateside locations. They were both avid card players and wherever their travels took them, they found other card-playing friends to challenge them. Pat was a twenty-five-year employee of the telephone company in Spokane, where she met some dear friends. She was a life-long learner who loved to read, especially history and anyone that has spent any time with Pat has experienced one of her impromptu history lessons. Pat had three children. She is survived by Michael, Judy and husband Scott, and their two children: Lauren and Chandler Honican, and is preceded in death by her son Joseph. Pat bravely fought with M.S. most of her adult life and being wheelchair bound for the last 35 years, her three cats: Baby, Jimmy Boy, and Tommy kept her company. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at her home on a yet to be determined date. Memorial contributions can be made to the M.S. Society or Hospice of Spokane.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 19, 2020

