WICKHAM, Patricia Jean (Age 67) Patricia Jean Wickham, of Spokane Valley, WA passed away on March 31st, 2019 in her home. Patty was born on June 22nd, 1951 to George and Mary Woodward in Spokane Valley, WA. She was the youngest of nine children. She grew up in the Spokane Valley and graduated from Central Valley High School in 1970. Patty was able to get a job at Kaiser Aluminum as a young woman. This was where she met Merrell Wickham and later married him on June 11th, 1976, embracing his five children from his first marriage. Together they raised the five kids and later had two of their own. Patty left her job at Kaiser Aluminum and started working for East Valley School District as a bus driver where she worked for 30 plus years and later retired. Patty loved her family. What ever happened at Grandma's stayed at Grandma's. Her grandkids could do no wrong in her eyes, so if you were in trouble you always called her first. Patty's favorite vacation was the ocean. She always tried to go at least once a year and would pile everyone up in the van. During the summer she always get her family together for camping trips where they would all go riding ATV's and play games. After retiring she was able to spend even more time with her grandkids and great-grandkids by watching them during the week. Patty is survived by her seven children: David (Michelle Perron) Wickham, Kelly (Troy) Stratton, Patty (Adam Fallins) Belote, Barbie (Brian) Mitchell, John (Annie) Wickham, Jim (Natalie) Wickham, Mer (Melissa) Wickham, 22 grandkids and 17 great-grandkids. She is also survived by two siblings Donald Swanson and George Woodward, many nieces and nephews. Patty was preceded in death by her lovely husband Merrell Wickham, both her mother and father, also six of her siblings. Please join us for a celebration of life at the Spokane Valley Eagles, 16801 E. Sprague on Saturday, April 13th at 2pm. Please share memories of Patricia at

