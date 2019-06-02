Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Joan "Pat" DRINKARD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DRINKARD, Patricia Joan "Pat" Patricia, surrounded by family, passed away peacefully, at her home on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born on October 11, 1931 in Seattle, WA, living most of her life in Spokane, WA. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 30 years, John "Jack" Ochs Drinkard, as well as her three dogs that meant the world to her: Tucker, Charlie and Molly. She is survived by her two brothers: Dave Larsen and Rick Larsen, her six children: Dan Thompson, Lori Thompson, Becky Applington, Joe Nechanicky, John Drinkard, Jan Pierone, as well as her 12 grandchildren. She was employed at Kaiser Trentwood, where she worked for 27 years retiring in 1993. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, reading, sewing, gardening, crafts, making photo albums, camping/RV'ing, traveling, cooking, entertaining, catering, just to name a few. She was known for her beautiful smile and good nature. She would do anything for anyone, always putting others before herself. Being a devout Jehovah's Witness, her intimate service was held on Saturday, May 25th, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Greenacres, WA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: SCRAPS, 6815 E. Trent Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA 99212.

DRINKARD, Patricia Joan "Pat" Patricia, surrounded by family, passed away peacefully, at her home on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born on October 11, 1931 in Seattle, WA, living most of her life in Spokane, WA. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 30 years, John "Jack" Ochs Drinkard, as well as her three dogs that meant the world to her: Tucker, Charlie and Molly. She is survived by her two brothers: Dave Larsen and Rick Larsen, her six children: Dan Thompson, Lori Thompson, Becky Applington, Joe Nechanicky, John Drinkard, Jan Pierone, as well as her 12 grandchildren. She was employed at Kaiser Trentwood, where she worked for 27 years retiring in 1993. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, reading, sewing, gardening, crafts, making photo albums, camping/RV'ing, traveling, cooking, entertaining, catering, just to name a few. She was known for her beautiful smile and good nature. She would do anything for anyone, always putting others before herself. Being a devout Jehovah's Witness, her intimate service was held on Saturday, May 25th, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Greenacres, WA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: SCRAPS, 6815 E. Trent Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA 99212. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close