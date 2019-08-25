OAKSHOTT, Patricia Joan Pat Oakshott was born in Snoqualmie, WA on August 15, 1930 and died in Spokane, WA on August 13, 2019. She was born to Joseph and Grace Smith and grew up in Bellingham, WA. Growing up she was active in music and sports. She loved to shoot and spent many hours in the outdoors. After high school she attended Whitman College and earned her education degree. While there, she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority. Her first teaching position was in Colville and that is where she met Tom Oakshott, her husband of 48 years. They married on October 2, 1953. She went on to teach in several districts and retired as a librarian from the City of Spokane. She was an avid lifelong reader who also enjoyed a good mystery and an occasional horror movie. She liked to gamble on occasion but was a very generous person, making several donations to all types of charities. She took in her daughter Tara, and granddaughter, Emily and provided for them. She is preceded in death by her husband Tom, daughters Natalie Weigel and Debbie Howard. She is survived by daughter Tara Macintosh and son Scott (Lori) Oakshott along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on August 28, 2019 at 2:00 at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection. A private interment will follow immediately afterwards. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Hospice of Spokane.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 25, 2019