Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia JOHNSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHNSON, Patricia "Grandma Patty" Patricia Johnson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Spokane, WA. Patty was born in Rawlins, Wyoming on October 27, 1939 to Lillian and Leo Murry. Patty attended St. Joseph's Catholic School and then graduated from Rawlins High School in 1957. After that she attended the University of Wyoming for one year. Patricia met James Johnson at their friends' wedding in Rawlins on September 15, 1962, where they were maid of honor and best man. The two got engaged on July 5, 1963 and were married on October 5, 1963. Patty and Jim lived in Denver, CO for a short time, then moved to Medical Lake, WA. They purchased a farm in Reardan in 1968 where they raised their family and many 4-H and FFA animals. Patty lost the love of her life very suddenly and way too soon in August of 1993. Jim and Patty loved family camping trips. After Jim's passing, Patty bought a motorhome that she drove to go camping with children and grandchildren until the age of 75 when her children took over driving her around in the motorhome. Patty was a stay at home mom until April of 1979 when she began working at Reardan High School. She worked in the Reardan School District until her retirement in June of 2000. During those 21 years she worked as high school and grade school secretary and as the Title I/LAP director. Following her retirement, she remained involved at the school as a substitute until she moved to Tekoa, WA in 2016 where she was close to her daughter Kathy, her granddaughter Kayla, and her great-grandchildren Brooklyn and Brexley. She enjoyed working in her garden beds, visits from her great-grandchildren, attending the Sacred Heart Parish Church and her frequent visits to C&D's for lunch with friends. Patricia was the biggest supporter of her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. She attended almost every sporting event, 4-H/FFA event, concert and dance recital. She enjoyed going to lunch with close friends, camping trips with family, and sipping on Coors Light by the campfire. Survivors include one son, James Johnson and his wife Beth of Cheney, WA; daughter Sherrie Johnson of Genesee, ID; daughter Kathleen Hutton and husband Dan of Tekoa, WA; nine grandchildren: Kevin Sherwood, Emily and Tyler Johnson, Whitney White, Alyssa Hawley, Reggie and Beau Tilleman, Kayla (Hutton) Burtchett and Jordyn (Hutton) McCord. She had five great-grandchildren: Leialohalani, Na'ila, Brooklyn, Brexley and Georgia and has three more on the way. Patty is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Mike Murry of Salt Lake City, UT. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 27 at 1:00 p.m.at St. Michael Catholic Church, 455 W. Cottonwood Ave., Reardan, WA followed by a celebration of life at the Reardan Community Hall, 120 S. Lake Street. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Reardan FFA C/O Reardan High School, 215 E. Spokane Ave., Reardan, WA 99029 or Tekoa FFA C/O Tekoa High School, P.O. Box 869, Tekoa, WA 99033 or the Alzheimer's Organization of your choice.

JOHNSON, Patricia "Grandma Patty" Patricia Johnson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Spokane, WA. Patty was born in Rawlins, Wyoming on October 27, 1939 to Lillian and Leo Murry. Patty attended St. Joseph's Catholic School and then graduated from Rawlins High School in 1957. After that she attended the University of Wyoming for one year. Patricia met James Johnson at their friends' wedding in Rawlins on September 15, 1962, where they were maid of honor and best man. The two got engaged on July 5, 1963 and were married on October 5, 1963. Patty and Jim lived in Denver, CO for a short time, then moved to Medical Lake, WA. They purchased a farm in Reardan in 1968 where they raised their family and many 4-H and FFA animals. Patty lost the love of her life very suddenly and way too soon in August of 1993. Jim and Patty loved family camping trips. After Jim's passing, Patty bought a motorhome that she drove to go camping with children and grandchildren until the age of 75 when her children took over driving her around in the motorhome. Patty was a stay at home mom until April of 1979 when she began working at Reardan High School. She worked in the Reardan School District until her retirement in June of 2000. During those 21 years she worked as high school and grade school secretary and as the Title I/LAP director. Following her retirement, she remained involved at the school as a substitute until she moved to Tekoa, WA in 2016 where she was close to her daughter Kathy, her granddaughter Kayla, and her great-grandchildren Brooklyn and Brexley. She enjoyed working in her garden beds, visits from her great-grandchildren, attending the Sacred Heart Parish Church and her frequent visits to C&D's for lunch with friends. Patricia was the biggest supporter of her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. She attended almost every sporting event, 4-H/FFA event, concert and dance recital. She enjoyed going to lunch with close friends, camping trips with family, and sipping on Coors Light by the campfire. Survivors include one son, James Johnson and his wife Beth of Cheney, WA; daughter Sherrie Johnson of Genesee, ID; daughter Kathleen Hutton and husband Dan of Tekoa, WA; nine grandchildren: Kevin Sherwood, Emily and Tyler Johnson, Whitney White, Alyssa Hawley, Reggie and Beau Tilleman, Kayla (Hutton) Burtchett and Jordyn (Hutton) McCord. She had five great-grandchildren: Leialohalani, Na'ila, Brooklyn, Brexley and Georgia and has three more on the way. Patty is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Mike Murry of Salt Lake City, UT. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 27 at 1:00 p.m.at St. Michael Catholic Church, 455 W. Cottonwood Ave., Reardan, WA followed by a celebration of life at the Reardan Community Hall, 120 S. Lake Street. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Reardan FFA C/O Reardan High School, 215 E. Spokane Ave., Reardan, WA 99029 or Tekoa FFA C/O Tekoa High School, P.O. Box 869, Tekoa, WA 99033 or the Alzheimer's Organization of your choice. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close