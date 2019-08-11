|
BYRD, Patricia Josephine "Pat" Pat was born at the family home in Spokane on September 9, 1928 and was living in her Spokane Valley home when God called for her this past August 4. She was Daniel and Goldie McDougall's youngest daughter and had three siblings, two sisters and a brother. She attended St. Francis Xavier's Catholic school and then graduated from Rogers High School. After graduation she started working as an Administrative Assistant, first at The Flight Test Section at Fairchild Air Force base and then at The Washington Water Power. During these years she enjoyed going to dances at the Base where she met her husband of 64 years, Morris. When Pat and Morris were married in 1949, she started her journey as a career military spouse. The military took them all over the country which included an international assignment. For a young woman who had not left Spokane prior to getting married, she traveled broadly over the years to destinations such as Goose Bay Labrador, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Japan. Shortly after Morris retired from the Air Force in 1969 they made their final move and settled into the Spokane Valley. Pat loved working in her yard and every summer it turned into a botanical garden. Pat and Morris raised three children, Kris, Ken and Mary. She has eight grandchildren, nine great-grand-children and one great-great-grandchild. She so cherished time spent and ongoing contact with all of them including emails and connecting through the German Operator with the two that live in Germany. Pat was extremely active at St. John Vianney Church attending Mass almost daily, participating and volunteering in many church functions, as well. Pat was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister and always surrounded by many wonderful friends who all loved her dearly. Pat was preceded in death by her husband Morris, her parents and her siblings Kathryn Kennedy, Betty Rasley, Bob McDougall and grandson Danny Haaby. A Visitation will be held from 5PM 7PM, Thursday, August 15 at Hennessey Funeral Home at 1315 N. Pines Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM, Friday, August 16 at St. John Vianney Church, 503 N. Walnut Road, Spokane Valley followed by a reception at the church and 2:00 PM Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family requests in lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the St. John Vianney Poverty Fund.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 11, 2019