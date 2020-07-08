ANDERSON, Patricia Joy (Age 74) July 12, 1945 - July 1, 2020 In loving memory of Patricia "Pat" Joy Anderson who passed peacefully at home on July 1, 2020 at 2:23am. Pat was born on July 12, 1945 to Carl and Adele Anderson in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She graduated from St Louis Park high school in 1963 and pursued nursing at St. Barnabas School of Nursing, graduating as an RN in 1966. Pat went on to marry Lawrence "Larry" Anderson and moved to the Spokane, Washington area where they raised their two daughters. She worked as a psychiatric nurse at Sacred Heart for 20+ years before retiring to live in Chattaroy with her long time partner Ronald Anthony. After Ron's passing Pat found a good friend in Paul Sims with whom she spent several years and enjoyed many adventures. Pat loved dogs (Maggie), loved to garden and play at the casino, and enjoyed having cold margaritas with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 23 years Larry, her parents Carl and Adele, and Ron Anthony. Pat is survived by: her daughters Jennifer (51) (Jerry) Conner, Christine Anderson (48), her sister Carole (Andrew) Shea of Minneapolis, five grandchildren: Jared (Caitlin) Anderson, Brandyn (Joselyn) Henry, Lindsey Conner, Kaitlyn Henry, and Jamie Conner, five great-grandchildren: Madison, Nyah, Ava, Theodore, and Watson, and nephews Andy and Dan Shea of Minneapolis. A celebration of life margarita party will be held at a later time, contributions in her name can be made to the Spokane Shriner's Hospital for Children
.