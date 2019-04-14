Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Kay (Usher) GAY. View Sign

GAY, Patricia Kay (Usher) February 21, 1947 - April 8, 2019 Patricia passed away on April 8, 2019 after a long time of suffering from Multiple Sclerosis. She is survived by her children Jory Mollenhauer and daughter Amber Mollenhauer and several grandchildren who love her and will miss her dearly. Patricia was born and raised in Spokane, along with her two sisters Judy Waga and Norma Labertew, brother Herbert Usher and several nieces and nephews. Patty lived her life being a friend to many people and any four legged critters. She loved gardening and the Lord. Her courage was an inspiration to us all. Her famous saying was, "work smarter, not harder". A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made in Patty's name to Christ Kitchen or to the M.S. Society.

