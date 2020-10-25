GRIGGS, Patricia L. (Age 62) Patti passed away October 8, 2020 in the comfort of her home with her children by her side, after her mighty fight with cancer. Patti was born November 19, 1957 in Spokane. She grew up in north Spokane and attended Mead Junior High and Mead High School. After high school she attended Washington State University and Eastern Washington University. Before beginning her teaching career, Patti worked as the catering manager at Cavanagh's River Inn. In 1995, Patti started at Arcadia Elementary in Deer Park. This is where she spent the remainder of her teaching career, teaching and impacting the lives of hundreds of children. Over her life, Patti made everlasting relationships with everyone she met. No matter where she went (in Spokane, all over Washington, and surrounding areas) Patti ran into people she knew, striking up conversations and connecting with people all over again. She had a way of bringing light into every room and making everyone feel important. Patti showed how she felt and saw positivity in every situation. From birth to death, Patti made an impact; she was a rarity. She is survived by her children, Drew (Jodi) and Trisha Griggs; sisters Barb (Bob) Materne and Cheryl Ahrendt; grandchildren Braden, Grady, and Gleason; her beloved dog (Tito) and cat (Curry), nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins, and endless friends. She was reunited with her parents Dwight and Jackie, sisters Daphne and Anita, and additional aunts, uncles, and cousins. We take comfort in knowing she is Home and walking the endless beaches, watching over us all, but know that the world lost a giant light. The family plans to celebrate her life when all who want to join will be able. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your favorite local charity, as Patti loved to give back to those in the community and those in need. For the Spokane area, donations frequently went to the Union Gospel Mission, Women and Children's Free Restaurant, and Spokane Public Radio or KSPS.



