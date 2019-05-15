Spokesman-Review Obituaries
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
1315 N Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 926-2423
Rosary
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Mount St. Michael's Church and Cemetery
8500 North St. Michael's Road
Spokane, WA
View Map
Requiem Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Mount St. Michael's Church and Cemetery
8500 North St. Michael's Road
Spokane, WA
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:45 AM
Mount St. Michael's Church and Cemetery
8500 North St. Michael's Road
Spokane, WA
View Map
CALLON, Patricia Lynne Born in Oakland, California February 18, 1947 to James and Marjorie Callon, Patricia Lynne Callon passed away peacefully May 6, 2019 in Tekoa, Washington. The Rosary, Requiem Mass and Graveside Service are scheduled for Saturday, May 18th beginning at 10:00 a.m. Services will be held at Mount St. Michael's Church and Cemetery, 8500 North St. Michael's Road, Spokane, WA 99217. To share your memories of Patricia and offer condolences to the family, please visit www.hennesseyvalley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 15, 2019
