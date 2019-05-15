|
CALLON, Patricia Lynne Born in Oakland, California February 18, 1947 to James and Marjorie Callon, Patricia Lynne Callon passed away peacefully May 6, 2019 in Tekoa, Washington. The Rosary, Requiem Mass and Graveside Service are scheduled for Saturday, May 18th beginning at 10:00 a.m. Services will be held at Mount St. Michael's Church and Cemetery, 8500 North St. Michael's Road, Spokane, WA 99217. To share your memories of Patricia and offer condolences to the family, please visit www.hennesseyvalley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 15, 2019