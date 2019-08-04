BRENDT, Patricia Lea Patricia (Trish) Lea Brendt, 67 passed away on Thursday, July 18th at her daughter's home in Nine Mile Falls WA. Patricia was born on July 24th, 1951 in Joplin, Missouri to Leo and Evelyn Gravesen. Patricia was married to Dale Brendt, and they were happily married for 42 years and raised three children. Patricia worked with her husband in bakery departments in Yakima, Prosser and in Cheney where she finally retired in 2000. She enjoyed reading and spending time with family and friends. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Dale Brendt, son Cory Brendt, father Leo Gravesen and brother Michael Gravesen. She is survived by her daughters Melissa (Rob) Holmes of Nine Mile Falls, WA; Kimberly (Cory) Clark of Wenatchee WA, her mother Evelyn Gravesen and brother Terry Gravesen both of Moxee WA, along with her grandchildren, Drew, Dylan, Kooper, and Kenzie. A celebration of life will be held at Salnave Park in Cheney, WA on August 24th, 2019 at 3:00 pm. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com
