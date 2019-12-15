Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Lou SULLIVAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SULLIVAN, Patricia Lou March 17, 1933 November 28, 2019 Our beloved mother, grandma, great-grandma, and sister, passed in peace on November 28, 2019, and went directly into the hands of our Heavenly Father. Pat is survived by her five children: Randy of Seattle, Jim of Cheney, Bill (Sue) of Seattle, Dan (Mishele) of Clyde Hill, and Amy (Bill) King of Falls Church, Virginia. She is also survived by her six grandchildren: Michelle (Mike) Kelly, Heidi (Matt) Hoiseck, Kallie Sullivan, Paige Sullivan, Quinn Sullivan, and Helen King. Pat is survived by five great-grandchildren: Hondo and Jupiter Kelly, Matt Jr. and Vivian Hoiseck, and Harper Sullivan. Pat is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Ginger and Paul McKenzie. Pat was preceded in death by her mother and father (Merle and Floyd "Tim" Brown); her loving and devoted husband of 60 years, William T. (Bill) Sullivan; her beloved sister and brother-in-law, Deanna and Robert McKenzie; her daughter-in-law, Nealann Skari; and numerous loved brothers- and sisters-in-law. Patricia (Pat) Lou Brown was born to Merle and Floyd "Tim" Brown in Sunnyside, Washington, on March 17, 1933. She then spent her youth between Spokane, Winona, and Washtucna, graduating from high school in Washtucna in 1950. Pat then moved to Spokane, attended secretarial school, and worked as a medical transcriber for many years for numerous physicians in Spokane. It was during this time she met and married the love of her life, Bill Sullivan. Pat and Bill began having children and, not long after, she changed jobs and worked for Consolidated Freightways as a secretary, working the swing, for about a decade. In 1967, Pat and Bill moved their family to Queen Ann Hill, in Seattle, where they were parishioners of St. Anne Catholic Church. Pat was a stay-at-home mom for the next 10 years, enjoying spending her time participating in all of her children's' lives, their sports, and their activities. Her home was known as a place where anyone was welcome at any time and many of Queen Anne kids ate meals she made for them and slept in her house when they had nowhere else to go. She offered love, acceptance, respect, and kindness to all who entered her home. Pat went back to work in 1978 as a secretary for the Piledrivers' Local Union #2396 and worked there until she retired in 1993. Pat and Bill retired to Badger Lake, near Cheney, WA, and spent 21 wonderful years in their own Shangri-La. Pat loved to read, garden, go to coffee or lunch, and go shopping with her girlfriends. She loved to travel with her husband, with Puerto Vallarta and Hawaii their favorite winter destinations. However, their favorite trips were to visit their children and grandchildren and spend time with family and friends. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes in Spokane on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 10:00 AM. The Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes is located at 1115 West Riverside Avenue, Spokane, Washington 99201. Flowers may be sent directly to the Church. Burial will be directly following the funeral at Holy Cross Cemetery in Spokane at 12:00 PM. Holy Cross Cemetery is located at 7200 North Wall Street, Spokane, Washington 99208. MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, Falls Church, Virginia

