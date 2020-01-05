Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Lynn "Pat" EVENSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EVENSON, Patricia Lynn "Pat" (Age 73) It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia "Pat" Lynn Evenson announces her passing on Thursday, December 26th, 2019, at the age of 73 years. Pat will be lovingly remembered by her husband and best friend of 21 years, William Evenson, along with her children Jason Moore, Raylynn Rock, Jerud Moore, and Ryan Moore, her stepchildren Leah Fuller, Rachel Koepke and Nathan Evenson and ten beloved grandkids and four great-grandchildren. Pat will also be fondly remembered by her sisters Ginger Brockman and Barbara Tyler and her loving nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by her first child Chantel Moore. Pat was born on St. Patrick's Day March 17th, 1946 in Sacramento, CA. After graduating high school, Pat worked in the California Governor's Office rising to become one of Ronald Reagan's personal secretaries during his time as Governor. Later, moving with her family to Spokane, WA, Pat attended beauty school and became a very skilled hairstylist and salon owner opening Dimensions Hair and Body Salon in 1990. Pat loved her clients, her salon and her "girls" who worked at the salon. She was an astute but generous business owner always happy to mentor and create prosperity for those around her even when it limited her own financial gain. Helping others was always more important. Petite in stature, Pat had an enormous impact on the world. Those meeting Pat couldn't help but notice her fantastic sense of humor, kindness and boundless energy. Pat loved entertaining and was known to throw the best holiday parties surrounded by her many friends and family. Pat loved dancing and was usually the last one still dancing at the end of the night A Celebration of Life will be held in her memory on Thursday, January 9th, 2020 at 1 pm at Darcy's Restaurant located at 10512 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley, WA. In lieu of flowers or for those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Patricia to her The American Childhood Cancer Organization Inland Northwest (ACCOIN for short). The mailing address is P.O. Box 8031, Spokane, WA 99203. Donations can also be given on the website,

