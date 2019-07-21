Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia (Handl) LYTLE. View Sign Service Information Yates Funeral Homes & Crematory 744 N 4Th St Coeur D Alene , ID 83814 (208)-664-3151 Send Flowers Obituary

LYTLE, Patricia (Handl) (Age 73) Patricia (Handl) Lytle of Harrison, Idaho finished her earthly journey on July 13, 2019 at 5:38am with her family close by. Her spirit is weightless now and she is finally pain free after a long battle with her health. She is now with dear family and friends and her loving God. Born May 9, 1946, she was raised with Roman Catholic values in Pennsylvania, and she was the second of four daughters to Frank & Eleanore Handl. Her sisters, Frani Schweiss, Joanne Ryan, and Dee Handl loved her dearly. It was always fun getting all the sisters and their children together during the summers and going "down the shore". Patricia was an amazing artist and she excelled in the arts from a young age, where she found a love for painting and eventually interior decorating. She would lose herself for hours with her one of a kind works; her hand painted Father Time Spindles made her famous. She loved re-decorating her home on an almost monthly basis! Mostly she loved to shower family and friends with little gifts or treasures she would find on her travels. Patricia and her husband, Howard, aka "Skip", were adventurers. They traveled the country coast to coast in search of beauty, good food, family, and always making friends along the way. She was the one you wanted to sit by at the fire and tell her your secrets and dreams. She raised three loving children: daughter, Michele (Gridley), and sons, Brett and Trevor Lytle. Her son-in-law, Chris Gridley, was a favorite, always making Patricia laugh out loud. Her daughter-in-law, Julie Lytle, shared a decorating passion with Patricia and they would look at magazines for fun ideas and treasures. Her daughter-in-law, Savannah Lytle, embraced Patricia's beautiful spirit with so much love and kindness. She loved hearing Patricia's stories of the past. Her grandchildren called her "Samma". Her oldest granddaughter, Jadyn Gridley, was Samma's sidekick. They loved to go shopping and look at EVERY SINGLE THING! They were "two peas in a pod". Her granddaughter, Zoe Lytle, adored Samma and would love to listen and tell stories as they snuggled on the couch. Her grandson, Maxwell Lytle, could always be counted on for a Samma snuggle after showing off his LEGO creations. Her newest grandson, Parker Lytle, made Samma's face light up every time she saw him. Patricia's friends and family were drawn to her compassionate warm embrace. Her love was unconditional to everyone she knew. She made everyone she met feel so special; she would get so excited to see you walk in the door. Her smile was contagious. She listened as we told her our stories and she always replied with humor, sage counsel and unconditional warmth. She spent quality time with all of us and always had a snack or tasty beverage to host us. She was the mother you always wanted and the wife that took your breath away. She was head over heels in love with Skip and they were married for over 50 years. They named their boat "Woot's & Toot's", which are their nicknames for each other. They loved to dance to their love song, "A Theme from a Summer Place." Patricia focused on family, love, faith, lipstick and JUJY Fruits, in that order. We will always see her standing on the sandy shore with the gentle warm sea breeze caressing her skin, while the waves lap at her toes, with the seagulls sailing and singing into the warm glow of an orange and purple perfect sunset. Tricia/Mom/Samma/Pat - We love you to the moon and back. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Yates Funeral Home Coeur d' Alene Chapel, 744 N. 4th St., Coeur d' Alene, ID followed by a graveside service at 2:15 PM at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Rd., Medical Lake, WA 99022. A donation may be made in Pat's name to

