BAERTLEIN, Patricia M."Patty" On October 8, 2019 Patricia M. "Patty" Baertlein, wife and mother, passed away peacefully at home at age 92, surrounded by her children. Patty was born in Spokane, Washington April 3, 1927 to Julian A (Dutch) and Margaret Mary (May) Ryan. She grew up on the Gonzaga University campus and lived above a little restaurant called the Blue and White Inn, which her parents owned. She graduated from Holy Names Academy in 1945, attended Holy Names College and worked as a clerk at The Crescent downtown until she married Edward G (Bart) Baertlein August 12, 1950. Patty was an amazing woman with a generous and giving spirit! She was a little fire cracker of a human being, always on the go, taking care of others, and busy with her organizations. She was an active member of St Patrick Catholic Parish for 69 years had a beautiful smile and loved serving others. She was a member of the 7:30 Bunch, Club 15, Altar Society, Hospitality Committee (started the coffee and donuts tradition). She donated her time cooking for the Parish priests, was involved in Scouts, and volunteered at Immaculate Heart Retreat House. Her sewing machine was always humming repairing garments, adding scout badges. Patty was a member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas for 65 years and held many positions including 4 years as Regent within Spokane Court 196. After her parents died, Patty ran and operated the Blue and White Inn and was also co-owner and operator of Bart's Hardware and Cycle. Patty was an avid Zags fan. Some of her favorite sayings were: oh dear, whaaaat? and Good night nurse. Patty was preceded in death by her parents Dutch and May Ryan, her husband Edward (Bart) of 42 years and sister Marie Dever. Patty is survived by three children, Mary Lyonnais (Rick), George Baertlein and Ely Baertlein (Dawn), six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Our family is incredibly blessed and Patty will be deeply missed. For Rosary and Funeral information and/or leave an online condolence to Patty's family please visit

