HARKINS, Patricia Marie Heinlen March 17, 1930 October 29, 2020 Patricia was born on March 17, 1930 to Charles and Teresa Heinlen in Okanogan, Washington. Although her parents had the name Virginia in mind, they decided "Patricia" was the better choice for their St. Patrick's Day baby who grew into a faith filled, kind-hearted, fun loving, and selfless woman. She was raised on the family homestead, cattle ranch and farm, with her older brother Vic and younger brother Chuck, whom she both adored. After graduating from Okanogan High School in 1948, Pat attended Kinman Business University and moved to Spokane for bigger city life. She quickly made many lifelong friends, and soon met and was wooed by a handsome young Irishman, Frank Harkins, who lived in the apartments across the street. Pat and Frank married in 1956 and had 3 children together; Janis (Jan), Gary and Colleen. This began what Pat called the best years of her life. They were filled with the joy of children, a loving husband and home, hosting friends and family, preparing special Thanksgiving dinners, and especially fun summers at the cabin in Coolin on Priest Lake, Idaho. Pat had a way of making everyone around her feel special. She saw the good in people and all situations. Pat was a longtime parishioner of St. Augustine Parish, was elected to the office of Precinct Committee Woman, and worked for 17 years as the Executive Secretary to the Superintendent for Educational School District 101. After losing her beloved Frank to cancer in 1989, she made a concerted effort to continue living life to the fullest and embarked on a new adventure as a sorority House Mother at Washington State University and the University of Idaho for several years. With her patience and grace, she was a mentor to the young women, and also appreciated the sisterhood with the other house moms on campus. In her retirement years, Pat was an avid traveler, especially with her sister-in-law, Marilyn Heinlen, throughout the states and internationally to Australia and Finland. She volunteered at Sacred Heart Hospital, played in weekly bridge tournaments, and was a loving grandmother to seven grandchildren, whom she was affectionately known as Nana Tootsie because she always had tootsie rolls in a candy dish for them when they came to visit. Pat is reunited with her husband Frank, son Gary, brother Vic and her parents. She is survived by her daughters Janis (Bob) Simpson and Colleen (Erik) Jokinen, her daughter in law, Bridgett Harkins and her grandchildren Bailey, Frank, Sydney, Scot, Isabell, Farriss, and Dexter, her brother Chuck and several nieces and nephews. A rosary service for family members is scheduled for Friday November 13th at 6:00 p.m. at Hennessy Funeral Home located at 2203 N. Division Street. On Saturday, November 14th at 10:00 a.m., family members will celebrate a funeral mass at St. Augustine Church located at 428 W. 19th Ave., with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery immediately following. Please visit Pat's page of Tributes online at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com
to share memories and leave condolences. Instead of flowers, please consider a donation in Patricia's memory to Cataldo Catholic School, 455 W. 18th Ave. Spokane, WA 99203, Gonzaga Preparatory School, 1224 E. Euclid Spokane, WA 99207 or the Hospice House of Spokane, 367 E. 7th Avenue Spokane, WA 99202.