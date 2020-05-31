MARTIN, Patricia M. Patricia M. Martin (Alberts-Peoples) passed away May 11, 2020 in Spokane, WA. She was born in Galesburg, ND to Arthur and Elma Alberts the oldest of three children. In 1953 she married Neal Peoples and they had two daughters, Debra and Melinda (Mindi). They divorced in 1980. In 1986 she married James Martin, who always said she was his best friend and that their love will last forever. They always held hands even to the end. Patricia worked in retail sales until she retired as sales manager at Montgomery Wards. She loved reading, gardening and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is greatly missed by us all but know we will be with her again someday. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Elma Alberts, sister Veronica Brown, brother Richard Alberts and granddaughter Zoe Martin. She is survived by husband James, daughters Debra (John) Clarke, Mindi Ritz (Ron Ballard) and son Jeffrey (Trishia) Martin as well as grandchildren John (Jen) Clarke Jr., Michelle (Kyle Schultz) Clarke, Daryn Ritz, Lindsay (Scott) Ritz-Williams, Nicole Martin and great grandchildren Aiden Parker, Erikson and Danner Clarke, Ellis Mae Williams, Kylee, Aiden and Logan Schultz and Jeanine Martin. A celebration of life for Patricia will be held at a later date. Online guest book available at www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 31, 2020.