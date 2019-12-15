NELLEN, Patricia McClellan December 2, 1948 - October 10, 2019 Patricia Nellen passed away at her Spokane home beloved and surrounded by family. Pat worked as a commercial artist and as an educational assistant and care aide to disabled children and adults. Pat was an accomplished artist and musician, she was an avid and talented gardener, politically knowledgeable and supporter of social justice issues. Pat is fondly remembered by her family and friends as generous, kind andpossessed of great wit and humour. Pat is survived by her sons, Tyler (Megan) and Mike and her siblings Michele Garrison, Nancy Perry (Pete), and Curt Garrison (Wanda) and many nieces and nephews. We will miss her deeply. A celebration of Patricia's life will be held this spring in Grand Forks, British Columbia. Messages of condolence can be sent to the family via [email protected]
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 15, 2019