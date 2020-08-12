Patricia McCURDY

McCURDY, Patricia Patty McCurdy passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, August 9th, 2020 while ESPN was playing sports on her bedside radio and her bible next to her. She was born in Spokane, Washington on July 14, 1939 to Jerome and Beatrice (Wood) Corkery. She lived on the south hill of Spokane spending her play time at both Cannon Hill and Manito Parks. A devout Catholic, Patty attended Cataldo Elementary School and Holy Names Academy and received her Registered Nursing degree at Sacred Heart School of Nursing. In 1960 she married the love of her life, Robert L. McCurdy and followed him from base to base as he served in the Navy and then the Army. She served as a registered nurse at several base hospitals. Patty and Robert were blessed with five children, Liz, Bob, Doug, Sean, and Tom. In 1970, Robert was killed in the service of his country while in Vietnam. Patty was determined to raise her kids in Tekoa just the way she and Robert had planned. Patty had several passions, which she shared with her family and community. Her family (near and far) was most important in her life followed by her devotion of faith to her Lord. She loved camping at Big Creek and at Big Hank with the kids and grandkids. She was the first one in the cold water and the last one out. An avid sports fan, she would set the alarm for a Cougar football game or a Gonzaga basketball game. Patty was devoted to the community and children. She served as room mother for each of her children's classes, Camp Fire Leader, Religious Education teacher, delivered Christmas baskets to families in Tekoa so that the children would experience a nice Christmas, served on the Tekoa School District's accreditation committees, helped organized the Slippery Gulch parade, and was a member of the Sacred Heart Parish Council. An exceptional seamstress she sewed many of Slippery Gulch's Earl's Girls dresses, Tekoa Royalty dresses, and many baton twirler's costumes. Throughout her children's youth she was the carpool for the swim team with her big station wagon, attended every ball game and track meet, never missed a band or choir concert, attended her granddaughter's games and concerts, even attending the sporting events her grown children coached to show her support for their teams. Once her children had graduated from Tekoa High School, she could still be heard in the stands watching many of her "other kids" who she took care of at her in-home day care. Patty was fiercely independent, determined to stay in Tekoa to raise her family and live in her beloved town. She was one to seldom lose an argument with her kids by simply saying, "because I said so!" Her perseverance helped her through the loss of her husband as well as the loss of her young son Doug. Patty was blessed with seven granddaughters: Kelsey, Annie, Katie, Melissa, Maegan, Kayden, and Jaye. She is survived by her daughter Liz (Alan), sons Bob (Debra), Sean, and Tom (Jen). In lieu of flowers, donations to Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery or the Spokesman-Review Christmas Bureau would be appreciated. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Goldenrod Cemetery in Tekoa. Rosary will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Tekoa. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com
. Kramer Funeral Home of Tekoa, Washington is caring for the family.