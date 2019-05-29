Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia MITCHELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MITCHELL, Patricia June 4, 1930 - Juanuary 18, 2019 Patricia Mitchell passed away on January 18, 2019, She was born in Big Sandy, MT on June 4, 1930. Her family then moved to Cusick, WA. She got married to Frank Clayton Mitchell they were married for 59 years. She had two children: Cathy and Jay. She taught third grade at South Pines Elementary for 32 years before she retired. She loved to travel, fish, and visit with friends and be outdoors. She is survived by her son Jay (Debbie) Mitchell, son-in-law Rod Heimbigner, grandchildren Grant Mitchell, Zac and Chelsey Heimbigner. The family is having a graveside service on June 8, 2019 at 11:00am at the Newport Cemetery in Newport, WA, where she will be put to rest next to her husband. Memorial donations can be made to Spokane Hospice in her name.

