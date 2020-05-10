Patricia (Hendrickson) MOEN
1950 - 2020
MOEN, Patricia "Pat" (Hendrickson) (Age 70) 1950-2020 Pat Moen died peacefully on April 23, 2020 at her home in Spokane, Washington. She was born April 5, 1950, along with her twin sister Pamela, to parents Douglas and Kathryn Hendrickson. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, Dan Lucas. She is survived by her husband, Robert Moen; daughter Lindsey and grandson Isaiah; sister Pamela; and brother Mark (Kay) Hendrickson. Pat was a beloved kindergarten teacher in the Spokane Public School district serving 34 Years in the Grant, Bemis and Woodridge elementary schools. Pat taught two kindergarten classes, one in the morning and one in the afternoon every day, as well as, summer school classes throughout her career. This resulted in her having touched the lives of countless children and their families. Her kindergarten classes were the model of excellence filled with fun, learning, creativity and love. She was the renowned and beloved, "Mrs. Moen" to so many children and was launched into celebrity status throughout the communities she selflessly served. Many of her former students would request her presence at their high school graduations and she so loved to see her children succeed and discover what future paths they were pursuing; she took pride in each and every one. After retiring from teaching Pat continued her community service as secretary at Prince of Peace church for several years where she could continue to give her best to others. Pat will best be remembered for her love of her family, friends and neighbors, students and their families and all animals far and wide. At this time there is no memorial service scheduled. If you would like to honor Pat's memory with a gift donation please go to https://www.gofundme.com/ and Search for "Pat Moen". The Heritage Funeral website and legacy.com website will be open to anyone who would like to sign the guestbook, share sentiments or memories for the family to cherish.

Published in Spokesman-Review on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
I worked with Pat at Spokane Public Schools. She was, indeed, a wonderful kindergarten teacher. Joyful and caring, she loved her students. May your memories bring you peace.
Pat Mainella
Coworker
