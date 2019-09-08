|
SEIBERT, Patricia "Patty" (Age 69) Patty was born January 23, 1950, and she passed away August 11, 2019. She was a perky, fun loving, full of life and loved, freckle faced, red head. Her family included a variety of pets, Barney the German Shepherd, MB her Ferret, Oskar Wild her beloved cat, and a multitude of others throughout her life. Her jobs were as varied as her life, starting out as an elevator operator at the Paulson Building. One summer she worked as grounds keeper in the parks and became a summer blond. Her other jobs included janitorial, etc. Survived By her sisters, Barbara, Sharon, and Elaine, her toy Pomeranian, Arvey, her two aunts, cousins, two nieces and two nephews. Preceded in death by her father and mother. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the Community of Christ Church, 11515 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane, Washington. To leave an online condolence to Patty's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 8, 2019