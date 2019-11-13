Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Sue "Tricia" SCOTT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SCOTT, Patricia Sue "Tricia" Patricia Sue Scott (Tricia) was born August 31,1959 to Howard and Marilyn Scott in Spokane WA. She died October 7, 2019 in Spokane WA. Patty was the seventh of eight children and was raised on the family farm north of Wandermere off Hwy.395.Patty attended Holy Names Grade School, Holy Names Academy, Gonzaga Prep and graduated from Mead High School. She earned her office business management degree from SCC. Patty worked for several businesses in Spokane before illness forced her retirement. She enjoyed golfing, crosswords, reading, tanning by the water. She followed the Seahawks and especially loved her political blog and Democratic party. She was a devoted foster parent for several years giving love and security to Emina and Almendina. Patty loved to reminisce about being a tough farm kid. Riding horses swimming in the river, riding bikes and running free in the country. She appreciated belonging to a large family filled with nieces and nephews. Traveling to Palm Springs to spend time with her niece Debra. Patty kept every letter, picture,baby and graduation announcement sent to her from nieces and nephews When Patty was diagnosed with cancer in October 2013 the tough farm girl was determined to fight all the way. During her very difficult six year journey she never threw in the towel and was overwhelmed by the love and support from her family and the support from Jim her life long friend. It was her request to acknowledge them all. "I love you and thank you" October 7th in the early morning hours Kathie by her side our baby sister quietly and peacefully rose to Heaven. Patty was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Marilyn Scott. Brothers Will and John Scott, brother-in-law Bob Abba, sister-in-law Sherri Scott and nephew Christopher Abba. She is survived by sisters Jeanne Abba, Kathleen Kovis, Joan(John) Mccoury, Karla (Floyd) Brown brother Darrell Scott. Nieces Debra Amy Samantha Tresa Shannon Marye Marie Rachel and Rachelle. Nephews Michael Daniel Jonathan Timothy Aaron Eric Kevin and William. 27 great nieces and nephews. Life long friend Jim Gamble George her beloved cat. A funeral service will be held on March 1, 2020 1:00 pm at Gonzaga Prep's Chapel of The Three Companions Fr. Pat Kerst to officiate. Reception to immediately follow. A private family interment at Greenwood Terrace. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SCRAPS or .

