VERGE, Patricia "Pat" (Age 90) Patricia "Pat" Verge, passed peacefully on July 9, 2019 after a hard battle with dementia. Pat was born in Spokane, WA to Lynn and Addie Schutz with sister Bev. While attending high school at North Central, she met the love of her life, Gerald "Jerry" Verge. Married for 68 years, they were blessed with four daughters; Sherrie, Debbie, Christie and Perri; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In 1986, Jerry and Pat retired to Priest Lake where Pat spent her golden years playing cards, knitting, traveling, enjoying the outdoors, and filling her cookie jar with treats for her family to enjoy. Pat was a warm hearted wife, mother, and grandma and will be missed dearly. At her request, there will be no service.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 17, 2019