Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia "Pat" VERGE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VERGE, Patricia "Pat" (Age 90) Patricia "Pat" Verge, passed peacefully on July 9, 2019 after a hard battle with dementia. Pat was born in Spokane, WA to Lynn and Addie Schutz with sister Bev. While attending high school at North Central, she met the love of her life, Gerald "Jerry" Verge. Married for 68 years, they were blessed with four daughters; Sherrie, Debbie, Christie and Perri; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In 1986, Jerry and Pat retired to Priest Lake where Pat spent her golden years playing cards, knitting, traveling, enjoying the outdoors, and filling her cookie jar with treats for her family to enjoy. Pat was a warm hearted wife, mother, and grandma and will be missed dearly. At her request, there will be no service.

VERGE, Patricia "Pat" (Age 90) Patricia "Pat" Verge, passed peacefully on July 9, 2019 after a hard battle with dementia. Pat was born in Spokane, WA to Lynn and Addie Schutz with sister Bev. While attending high school at North Central, she met the love of her life, Gerald "Jerry" Verge. Married for 68 years, they were blessed with four daughters; Sherrie, Debbie, Christie and Perri; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In 1986, Jerry and Pat retired to Priest Lake where Pat spent her golden years playing cards, knitting, traveling, enjoying the outdoors, and filling her cookie jar with treats for her family to enjoy. Pat was a warm hearted wife, mother, and grandma and will be missed dearly. At her request, there will be no service. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close