HILBORN, Patricia Williams Patricia "Pat" Williams Hilborn, 90, went to be with the Lord September 27, 2020. Pat was born April 24, 1930 in Spokane, Washington to Bill and Fern Williams. She went to Browne Elementary and enjoyed growing up in a neighborhood filled with aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was a proud 1948 graduate of North Central High School. That same year she married Homer "Bud" Hilborn (son of Hank and Mavis Hilborn) on August 30 and went on to have four children. Once her children were older, she returned to school, receiving degrees from Spokane Falls Community College in 1978 and Eastern Washington University in 1982. She worked downtown Spokane at The Crescent, as a gift wrapper. "Grammy," as she was called by many, enjoyed studying genealogy family trees, Wednesday bowling league, treating the grandkids to Taco Bell, and fifth-wheel trips with "Boppa" (Bud) to Alaska and other places. Any time spent with family was her delight. For years she attended Trinity Baptist Church. She loved the Lord as her Savior and telling others about Him. Her favorite verse was Philippians 4:13 and she prayed for God's strength through her last days. Pat is survived by her two children, Susan Hilborn Murphy and Jon Scott Hilborn (Kathi); daughters-in-law, Sherri Hilborn and Teresa Hilborn; sister-in-law, Hazel Williams; brother-in-law, Bob Bernard; sixteen grandchildren; around forty great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Bud Hilborn; sons, Michael and Mark Hilborn; siblings, Arthur Williams, Wanda (Raymond) Williams Erdman, Billie Williams Bernard, and Annette Williams; and sister-in-law, Betty Hilborn Carter. A viewing will be held Friday, October 9, from 4-6 p.m. at Ball and Dodd Funeral Home, Spokane. A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 10 at New Hope Bible Church (1445 N Argonne Rd, Spokane Valley, WA). Due to COVID restrictions, attendance is limited to 120 people. You may also watch a Facebook livestream of the service at www.4newhope.com
. Gifts in Pat's memory may be made to the Union Gospel Mission, the Billy Graham Association, and Moody Radio Northwest. Her family is thankful for the care of Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services.