ROBINS, Patrick C. In Loving Memory Patrick C. Robins died December 5, 2019. Pat was born August 29, 1933 in Troy, Montana, fifth of ten children born to Clarence James Robins and Catharine Dwyer Robins. Pat was a Transportation Specialist for 65+ years working for Central Premix, United Buckingham, Capp Homes, L&M Trucking, Cenex, including being an Owner-Operator of his '74 Freightliner running the ALCAN Highway doing Alaska turnarounds and also had PCR Truck Brokerage. Pat was so proud of our daughter and son. Always encouraging them to get ALL the education they could, ultimately earning a degree of his own from Gonzaga University in 1997, all while driving full-time. A Funeral Mass will be 2:30 pm on January 11, 2020 at Gonzaga University Student Chapel, third floor of Gonzaga University College Hall bldg., 502 E. Boone Ave., Spokane, WA. Reception to follow in the HUB, second floor Community Room (Humanities Bldg. just south of St. Aloysius Church). Pat is survived by his wife of 53 1/2 yrs, Florence M. Cuddy/Wallis. Sadly Pat and Florence's son, Patrick John Robins died on December 22, 2019 from a motorcycle vs auto crash. Pat is also survived by his daughter Michelle (Daniel) Fuller, and daughter-in-law Kisha Robin's (son Patrick's wife) our daughters children Ethan and Teagan and our son's children Rowan, Patience, Kyle and Jeremy; sister Virginia Osterberg brother Harry L. Robins, sister-in-law Sandra Robins; brother- in-law Richard (Shirley) Cuddy and many beloved nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be expressed at HazenJaegerValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 5, 2020