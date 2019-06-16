Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Curtis KENYON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KENYON, Patrick Curtis (Age 77) Patrick Curtis Kenyon of Seattle, Washington died June 5, 2019. He was born July 5th, 1941 in Spokane, WA to Marian and Gerald Kenyon. He enjoyed garden-ing, traveling, reading, visiting with friends and family. He was outgoing and was loved by many. He loved his children and grandchildren and took great pride in what they accomplished. He earned his degree in Landscape Architecture from the University of Washington in 1974. He worked over 30 years for the Snohomish County Parks Department as the first landscape architect and became the Principle Parks Planner. He loved his work and the people he worked with, and frequently spoke about how much he admired his colleagues, and the pride he took in knowing that together they had created parks that would be there for generations to come. He was known for his sense of humor and was the "king of corny jokes". Pat was well read, and his children knew that they could ask him almost anything, and he would know the answer or where to find it. He was their" walking encyclopedia". He claimed to be the "master of useless trivia". He was an avid environmentalist; recycling long before it was the rule. Pat felt strongly about our planet and the damage being done to it, and he contributed to organizations that fought against the abuses. Pat was also an avid photographer who over the years took thousands of pictures and slides both personal and work. Pat retired in 2007 and spent his time doing his favorite past times, working in his gardens and traveling. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Virginia "Ginny" Kenyon, sons Chris, James, and Matthew and daughter Paula and daughters-in-law, Jeannie and Monica; grandchildren: Laura, Alexandrea, Kayla, Jakob, Madison, Katie, Xavier, Miya, Ressio and Viana; great-grandchildren: Lorina, Alena, Gabriella, Lilith, Blake and Cal; and his sister Margaret Waters. Services will be held on Saturday, June 22nd at 11am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 815 East Edgar Street, Seattle, WA 98102. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Sierra Club at

