Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Dale MATTHEWS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MATTHEWS Patrick Dale With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Patrick Dale Matthews on November 21st, 2019 surrounded by loving family and friends in Spokane, Washington. Pat was born on August 1, 1950 in Spokane Washington to Lee Ann and Dale Matthews. Pat graduated from Central Valley High School in 1968. He attended Washington State University and was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. After college, Pat found his calling in the restaurant business. He was involved in many openings and partnerships in the restaurant business, but his highlight was starting The Sandwich Gardens in 1974, a lunchtime landmark eatery in Riverpark Square for 24 years. Pat was a people person; he loved nothing more than being at the front counter talking with his customers. He closed the doors to that restaurant in 1998 due the remodeling of Riverpark Square and reopened his restaurant within the new Riverpark Square, in 2009. Pat also opened The Sandwich Gardens at The Heart Institute in 1992. After his restaurants closed, he focused on catering for his remaining years before his retirement. Pat married Terri Hill in 1995 and they were happily married for 24 years. Pat was an amazing man. Born in August, he was a Leo, and the personality traits describe him perfectly: a leader, optimistic, enthusiastic, passionate, "lights up a room", and "lived the good life". Pat always had a smile on his face and he always had something positive to say. He had a way of making you feel so special. He was an excellent cook and host. Feeding people was his passion and it brought him much joy. Meals with friends and family were a highlight, especially Thanksgiving, which he looked forward to preparing every year. Pat loved to golf, travel with family and friends, entertain, and he was an avid Steelers football and Gonzaga basketball fan. Pat also enjoyed horse racing, He owned several race horses over the years, but his favorite horse was his beloved "Jupiter Jack", who was the winner of the Inland Empire Marathon, a track record at Playfair in 1987. Pat will be missed more than words can say. We were blessed to have him in our lives. Survivors include his wife, Terri Matthews, his son Ethan Matthews, his daughter Angela (Nick) Heath, and his three grandchildren Jordan, Tristan, and Savannah, and his sister Shirley (Gary) Branson, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will follow in the spring of 2020.

MATTHEWS Patrick Dale With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Patrick Dale Matthews on November 21st, 2019 surrounded by loving family and friends in Spokane, Washington. Pat was born on August 1, 1950 in Spokane Washington to Lee Ann and Dale Matthews. Pat graduated from Central Valley High School in 1968. He attended Washington State University and was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. After college, Pat found his calling in the restaurant business. He was involved in many openings and partnerships in the restaurant business, but his highlight was starting The Sandwich Gardens in 1974, a lunchtime landmark eatery in Riverpark Square for 24 years. Pat was a people person; he loved nothing more than being at the front counter talking with his customers. He closed the doors to that restaurant in 1998 due the remodeling of Riverpark Square and reopened his restaurant within the new Riverpark Square, in 2009. Pat also opened The Sandwich Gardens at The Heart Institute in 1992. After his restaurants closed, he focused on catering for his remaining years before his retirement. Pat married Terri Hill in 1995 and they were happily married for 24 years. Pat was an amazing man. Born in August, he was a Leo, and the personality traits describe him perfectly: a leader, optimistic, enthusiastic, passionate, "lights up a room", and "lived the good life". Pat always had a smile on his face and he always had something positive to say. He had a way of making you feel so special. He was an excellent cook and host. Feeding people was his passion and it brought him much joy. Meals with friends and family were a highlight, especially Thanksgiving, which he looked forward to preparing every year. Pat loved to golf, travel with family and friends, entertain, and he was an avid Steelers football and Gonzaga basketball fan. Pat also enjoyed horse racing, He owned several race horses over the years, but his favorite horse was his beloved "Jupiter Jack", who was the winner of the Inland Empire Marathon, a track record at Playfair in 1987. Pat will be missed more than words can say. We were blessed to have him in our lives. Survivors include his wife, Terri Matthews, his son Ethan Matthews, his daughter Angela (Nick) Heath, and his three grandchildren Jordan, Tristan, and Savannah, and his sister Shirley (Gary) Branson, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will follow in the spring of 2020. Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close