RINGWOOD, Patrick Harold "Pat" (Age 87) Patrick "Pat" Harold Ringwood, age 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 9th, 2020. He was born in Spokane, Washington in 1932 to parents Harold and Nell Ringwood of Sprague, WA. He was raised on the family farm which was homesteaded in the 1880s. Like the generations before him, Dad quickly took to farm life of harvesting wheat and barley, bucking bales of hay, and his pride, tending to cattle. Dad was an accomplished horseman, always influenced by his father's love of horses and the Ringwoods raised thoroughbreds that raced in Spokane, Yakima, Seattle, and California. After graduating from Gonzaga High School in 1950, he enrolled in a philosophy course at Gonzaga University. He was asked to exchange and grade papers of a fellow student, Mary Patton. Pat and Mary were married in June of 1964. Dad loved playing baseball and was a proud member of the Edwall town team. Later, he loved reminding people he had blinding speed. Mom and Dad were very busy on the farm of course and the ranch was the site of many hosted family gatherings for relatives and friends. If you were from out of town and visited at the right time of year, you were always treated to a thrilling ride on the combine during harvest and a trip to the grain elevator in the wheat truck. Mom and Dad were very active in the local farming community. Pat served on the Washington Wheat Growers Association for several years. Mom and Dad, and Uncle Jim and Aunt Gloria, were named Conservation Farmers of the Year in 1978. Looking for new challenges, he ventured into the public speaking arena in the 1980's where he excelled and won awards as a member of Toastmasters. A strong member of the Sprague community, Pat served on the Sprague School Board for several years. Devout in faith, Pat and Mary were long time members of Mary Queen of Heaven parish. After farming for over 40 years, Pat and Mary retired and moved to Spokane. They were strong supporters of Gonzaga Women's Basketball and they loved attending all the games. Pat enjoyed reconnecting with fellow Gonzaga grads and meeting up with the Lunch Bunch. Pat is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Nell Ringwood, sister Rita Ringwood, brother Fr. Joseph Ringwood, and sister Dorine (Ringwood) Tracy. He is survived by his wife, Mary, children Nancy (Eric Johnson) of Boston, Patrick of Seattle, and Lisa (Chris Schaffer) of Omaha, his grandchildren, Harrison and Chloe, brother Jim Ringwood, and numerous nieces and nephews. A Vigil Service will be held at 5:00 pm at St. Peter Catholic Church, 3520 E. 18th Ave., Spokane on February 13, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held also at St. Peter Catholic Church on February 14, 2020, at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Hospice of Spokane. To leave an on-line message please visit Pat's memorial at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 13, 2020