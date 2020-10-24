McCARTHY, Patrick J., Jr. (Age 76) It is with great sadness that the family of Patrick "Pat" McCarthy announce his sudden passing on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the age of 76. Pat was born in Seattle, WA, in 1944 to Patrick "Joe" and Agnes McCarthy. He was the oldest of three children. He graduated from De Sales High School and soon after enlisted in the U.S. Army where he proudly served his country for six years. Pat earned the rank of Captain and served multiple tours in Vietnam. He was awarded many commendations, including the Bronze and Silver Star. Prior to Vietnam deployment, he married Mary Mahoney at Fort Benning. Pat graduated from Central Washington University with a BA in Accounting. He worked as an accountant for several years, then owned and developed an accounting business system distributorship. Pat retired after working as a corrections officer for the Department of Corrections. He was a member of Saint Joseph Parish in Colbert, WA. Pat loved family, traveling, and gardening. Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Mary, and two children, Patrick McCarthy (Heather) of Spokane, WA and Shannon Hassett of Montgomery, AL; two brothers, Abbott Peter McCarthy of Our Lady of Guadalupe Abbey, Carlton, OR and Dennis McCarthy (Nancy) of Washington D.C.; five grandchildren, Chad, Gina, Patrick, Nicholas, and Russell; two great-grandchildren, Chad Ryan Jr. and Sophia; and numerous other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick "Joe" McCarthy and Agnes McCarthy. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Pat's name are suggested to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org/donate
