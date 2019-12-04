Guest Book View Sign Service Information Harvey Family Funeral Home 508 N. 36th St Seattle , WA 98103 (206)-632-0100 Vigil 7:00 PM St. Ignatius Chapel 900 Broadway Seattle , WA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. James Cathedral 804 9th Ave Seattle , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Father Patrick Joseph Howell, S.J. Patrick Joseph Howell, SJ, priest, brother, uncle, friend, a man of God and disciple of God to others, left this world on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019 in Spokane, WA. Pat started his earthly journey with Joe and Virginia Howell on June 9, 1940, in Lisbon, North Dakota. His passage on earth included many island-like stops in this archipelago of life. Early years included stays in Duluth, MN, Hettinger, ND, and Renton, WA, before his family settled back in Lisbon when he was 8. He attended St. Aloysius elementary school and then Lisbon High School, graduating as the class valedictorian in 1958. After college at Gonzaga University, in Spokane, WA, he joined the Jesuit Catholic order. He trained, gained experience and education in math, literature, philosophy, and theology at the Jesuit novitiate near Sheridan, OR, and over the years in Rome, at Weston College in Massachusetts, University of Chicago, and Catholic University in Washington DC, attaining a doctorate in Ministry of Pastoral Theology. In 1972 he returned from Rome and was ordained in a ceremony held with family and Jesuits at St. Aloysius Church in his hometown of Lisbon. He taught school at Jesuit High School in Portland, OR, and at Seattle University. He served in administration at Jesuit High School, Gonzaga Prep in Spokane, WA, and at Seattle University, where he served various roles, including Vice President for Mission and Ministry. At the time of his death, he was serving at Gonzaga University as special assistant for Ignatian formation of faculty and staff in support of Jesuit mission. Besides his teaching and administrative responsibilities, Pat authored three books, wrote a column on faith and values for the Seattle Times, and served on the editorial Board for the national Jesuit magazine, and has been chair and general editor of Conversations magazine since 2000. He is already immensely missed by the Jesuit community, friends, and his siblings and their families: Mike, Bill, Margaret Zidon, Tom, Joe, Dan, Cathy Howey, and Ginny Heinitz. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral and interment services are being handled by Hoffner, Fisher, & Harvey in Seattle, and by Holy Cross Funeral Services in Spokane. A more extensive obituary can be viewed on their web sites. A Vigil will be held Tuesday, December 10 at 7:00pm at St. Ignatius Chapel, Seattle University. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, December 11 at 10:00 am at St. James Cathedral, 804 9th Ave., Seattle, WA. Donations may be made to the Jesuits West Formation Fund or to the Seattle University School of Theology and Ministry. Arrangements have been entrusted to:

Father Patrick Joseph Howell, S.J. Patrick Joseph Howell, SJ, priest, brother, uncle, friend, a man of God and disciple of God to others, left this world on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019 in Spokane, WA. Pat started his earthly journey with Joe and Virginia Howell on June 9, 1940, in Lisbon, North Dakota. His passage on earth included many island-like stops in this archipelago of life. Early years included stays in Duluth, MN, Hettinger, ND, and Renton, WA, before his family settled back in Lisbon when he was 8. He attended St. Aloysius elementary school and then Lisbon High School, graduating as the class valedictorian in 1958. After college at Gonzaga University, in Spokane, WA, he joined the Jesuit Catholic order. He trained, gained experience and education in math, literature, philosophy, and theology at the Jesuit novitiate near Sheridan, OR, and over the years in Rome, at Weston College in Massachusetts, University of Chicago, and Catholic University in Washington DC, attaining a doctorate in Ministry of Pastoral Theology. In 1972 he returned from Rome and was ordained in a ceremony held with family and Jesuits at St. Aloysius Church in his hometown of Lisbon. He taught school at Jesuit High School in Portland, OR, and at Seattle University. He served in administration at Jesuit High School, Gonzaga Prep in Spokane, WA, and at Seattle University, where he served various roles, including Vice President for Mission and Ministry. At the time of his death, he was serving at Gonzaga University as special assistant for Ignatian formation of faculty and staff in support of Jesuit mission. Besides his teaching and administrative responsibilities, Pat authored three books, wrote a column on faith and values for the Seattle Times, and served on the editorial Board for the national Jesuit magazine, and has been chair and general editor of Conversations magazine since 2000. He is already immensely missed by the Jesuit community, friends, and his siblings and their families: Mike, Bill, Margaret Zidon, Tom, Joe, Dan, Cathy Howey, and Ginny Heinitz. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral and interment services are being handled by Hoffner, Fisher, & Harvey in Seattle, and by Holy Cross Funeral Services in Spokane. A more extensive obituary can be viewed on their web sites. A Vigil will be held Tuesday, December 10 at 7:00pm at St. Ignatius Chapel, Seattle University. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, December 11 at 10:00 am at St. James Cathedral, 804 9th Ave., Seattle, WA. Donations may be made to the Jesuits West Formation Fund or to the Seattle University School of Theology and Ministry. Arrangements have been entrusted to: Published in Spokesman-Review from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019

