YOUNKER, Patrick L. "Pat" (Age 71) April 27, 1949 - June 23, 2020 Patrick L. Younker "Pat" passed away at his home in Newman Lake surrounded by his family on June 23rd, 2020. Pat was born on April 27th, 1949, one of four boys to Arthur L. and Arlene Younker in Sandpoint, Idaho. After attending Lakeland High School, Pat worked for Boeing in Seattle prior to joining the US Navy in 1968, serving two years onboard the USS Passumpsic while stationed in Subic Bay, Philippines. He was honorably discharged in 1970 and then spent time in Alaska where he worked in the trucking industry and spent summers working as a commercial fisherman for his brothers Alan, Mike, and Todd. Pat would eventually settle in Spokane, Washington to raise his family. Pat and his brothers Alan and Todd opened Younker Bros. Diesel and Truck in 1990, eventually expanding to include Inland Gear transmission repair shop. The businesses remain family-owned and operated to this day. Pat met his lifelong love, ReNae McNeil, on a blind date in 1968. They married the following year and enjoyed 50 years of true, unconditional love together. Pat and ReNae would raise four boys which he considered the pride of his life and yet was always quick to give all the credit to their mom. He cherished family and influenced several nieces, nephews, cousins, and grandchildren who all loved him dearly. Pat's impact extended even further to his countless friends, many of which he loved and considered family. Pat enjoyed nature and the outdoors, whether it was golfing, camping, fishing, snowmobiling, side-by-side riding, or simply sitting on the deck and solving the world's problems. He was also a fan of Gonzaga Basketball and enjoyed watching with his friends and family. Most of all, Pat enjoyed good company. If you were lucky enough to know Pat, you would know that he was a big force. He was always generous, respectful, honest, and honorable to the people he encountered. He had an infectious laugh and was never short on humor. He understood the importance of a large time and would pull you aside in a gathering of people just to say, "Ain't this fun?", a reminder to enjoy life while you can. Pat is preceded in death by his mother Arlene, father Arthur, and brother Alan. He is survived by his wife ReNae, sons Shane, Troy, Tyson (Jackie), Chase (Signe), brothers Todd (Elaine), and Mike (Vicki), three granddaughters, numerous nieces, and nephews, and innumerable friends. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Hospice of Spokane.



