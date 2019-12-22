Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Marvin SCHMITT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SCHMITT, Patrick Marvin (Age 60) Patrick Marvin Schmitt, 60, passed away at home on Saturday, November 30th, 2019 in Cinebar, WA. Patrick was born June 20, 1959 in Spokane, Wash-ington to Marvin and Joanne Schmitt. In 1980 he graduated in the top 2% of his class from Spokane Community College in Fluid Power Technology/Industrial Automation where he spent his career designing and building hydraulic and pneumatic systems for various companies including his own business. Pat grew up on his grandparent's ranch working alongside his Grandpa Kent. He spent a good amount of time with his family at various horse racetracks in Washington, Idaho, and Montana. He loved spending time outdoors with family and friends and always made time to be out in the woods scouting, hunting, and riding his dirt bike. He enjoyed taking road trips on his motorcycle and being out on the Puget Sound on his boat fishing. He enjoyed listening to music and was a fantastic cook. He is survived by his three children: Stacie Dittmer, Valarie Frantz, and Aaron Schmitt, his five grandchildren: Tylor, Ethan, Gavin, Ryan and Madison; his stepmother, Lucille Schmitt and sister, Nina Jo Schmitt. He is preceded in death by his parents, JoAnne Kent (Schmitt/Smead) and Marvin Schmitt, his stepfather, Ben Wayne Smead, and his favorite grandparents Joseph and Violet Kent. There will be no services provided, the family will be having a private sea burial this spring.

