Patrick W. LEWIS
LEWIS, Patrick W. Patrick Lewis passed away from complications of diabetes and heart disease. He was born November 14th, 1966 in Kennewick, WA and passed away July 3rd, 2020. He was 53 years old. He is survived by his wife Alicia Lewis, his dad Richard F. Lewis, his brother Richard F. Lewis, Jr., his brother Gary Stoltz, and his son Justin Jonker, as well as many nieces and nephews. Pat, your sense of humor, your laughter and that smile of yours will be missed. You left us way too early. Hebrews 7:23, "Therefore He is able to save forever those who come to God through Him, since He ever lives to make intercession for them." Pat, your heart is now beating perfectly. Thank you, Jesus. Pat, our beautiful angel, now has his wings.

Published in Spokesman-Review from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
