Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick William MOTT. View Sign

MOTT, Patrick William (Age 79) Pat Mott was born on July 17, 1939 and passed away April 6, 2019. Pat was born in rural north Idaho, number five in a family of eight, and grew up in Spirit Lake. He joined the Marines in 1957 and returned to Spirit Lake in 1960 where he married and started his family. In 1964 he and his family moved to Orofino and then to Lewiston in 1972. Pat worked on the Dworshak Dam and Reservoir where he operated heavy equipment and later drove truck for Zirbel Transport. Eventually Pat returned to the Spirit Lake, Twin Lakes and Rathdrum area where he logged for many years before becoming a school bus driver for the Lakeland School District. Pat was well known for his "good old boy" friendship and his old fashioned work ethic and determination, often living life on his own terms. Pat is survived by his daughter Jayne Lawing (Mike) in Grandview, TX, his son Wayne in Spokane, WA, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, his sister Frances Meduna, Spokane, WA, his brother John Mott in Athol, ID, and his sister Linda Brown in Otis Orchards, WA and many nieces and nephews. Pat is preceded in death by his brothers Duffy White and Wally White and sisters Eunice James and Judy Hanson. The family would like to thank all of the people from the Hospice of North Idaho for their kindness, strength, and information in helping Pat through this difficult time, and particularly to all of the care takers at Rose Terrace Cottages for the unwavering kindness and care given to Pat during his stay there and the support they gave to his family. The family will hold a memorial in Pat's honor at a future date. Please share your favorite memories and thoughts of Pat on

MOTT, Patrick William (Age 79) Pat Mott was born on July 17, 1939 and passed away April 6, 2019. Pat was born in rural north Idaho, number five in a family of eight, and grew up in Spirit Lake. He joined the Marines in 1957 and returned to Spirit Lake in 1960 where he married and started his family. In 1964 he and his family moved to Orofino and then to Lewiston in 1972. Pat worked on the Dworshak Dam and Reservoir where he operated heavy equipment and later drove truck for Zirbel Transport. Eventually Pat returned to the Spirit Lake, Twin Lakes and Rathdrum area where he logged for many years before becoming a school bus driver for the Lakeland School District. Pat was well known for his "good old boy" friendship and his old fashioned work ethic and determination, often living life on his own terms. Pat is survived by his daughter Jayne Lawing (Mike) in Grandview, TX, his son Wayne in Spokane, WA, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, his sister Frances Meduna, Spokane, WA, his brother John Mott in Athol, ID, and his sister Linda Brown in Otis Orchards, WA and many nieces and nephews. Pat is preceded in death by his brothers Duffy White and Wally White and sisters Eunice James and Judy Hanson. The family would like to thank all of the people from the Hospice of North Idaho for their kindness, strength, and information in helping Pat through this difficult time, and particularly to all of the care takers at Rose Terrace Cottages for the unwavering kindness and care given to Pat during his stay there and the support they gave to his family. The family will hold a memorial in Pat's honor at a future date. Please share your favorite memories and thoughts of Pat on www.belltowerfuneralhome.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close