JOHANSEN, Patsy Jean (Age 69) December 16, 1950 - May 2, 2020 Patsy Jean Johansen (Musgrove) left us May 2, 2020. Patsy lived in Spokane, WA since 1962. Patsy was a special woman and graced the lives of her parents- Jerry and Florence Adams; her sisters Pam (d.1976); Peggy (Terry Vance); Penney (Larry Shirts); Paula (Dennis Erret); her son, Gene; grandchildren Trinity and Devon; numerous nieces and nephews; her longtime companion- Don Witter; her cats Miko and Blue. Patsy was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Private Family Service.



