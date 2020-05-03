BERTSCH, Patsy Joyce "Pat" (Age 82) Patsy "Pat" Joyce Bertsch passed away peacefully into her Savior's arms on April 23, 2020 after a courageous battle with kidney cancer. She was born Patsy Joyce Tate on July 17th, 1937 in Sulpher Springs, TX to Frank and Louise Tate. Pat was raised and graduated from high school in Hondo, TX. Soon after graduation she met and married C. Thomas Bertsch in 1956. They were married 51 years. She is survived by her son Stephen and daughter Amy Mason, grandchildren Greg Bertsch, Jennifer Powell, Kristin Bertsch and Athena Lauzon. She is also survived by her sister Jean Gardner, and nephews Terry and John Wright. Pat was preceeded in death by her husband C. Thomas in 2007. Pat became a Christian early in her life and her faith and love for her savior never wavered. She was blessed with a beautiful caring spirit for everyone she met. She was also blessed with the most beautiful Alto singing voice, and anyone who heard her sing just two notes knew "Miss Pat" was in church today. She was a devoted wife, a fantastic mom, a loving grandma and loved life, especially when spending time with family. Several days before she died, she spoke of how excited she was to see Tom and of finally being able to be with her Lord and Savior. There is a beautiful reunion going on in heaven,we are sure of that. But down here she will be missed by all. We look forward to the day we are all together again. Final arrangements are being made by Hazen & Jaeger Funeral Home. A private graveside burial will be held by family. A celebration of her life with friends and loved ones will be scheduled at a later date when circumstances allow.



