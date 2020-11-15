TUCKER, Patsy L. (Age 85) In the early hours of October 11, 2020, Patsy L. Tucker passed away in North Idaho at the Schneidmiller House. Her family was able to spend her final days by her side as the Angels prepared to bring her home. Pat was born on January 13, 1935 in Spokane, Washington. She married Lyle Tucker in July 1956. They enjoyed many loving years until his passing in 2004. Since 2010, Pat resided at Maplewood Gardens where she met many friends, including her dear friend Debbie. Pat enjoyed bowling, gardening, playing cards, and completing crossword puzzles. Pat also loved camping with her husband, family, and friends at their Yaak River property. She enjoyed family get-togethers and spending quality time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Patsy is survived by her children Bob (Mary), Tammy (Barry), and Rick; grandchildren Aaron (Megan), Tara (Brent), Chantel (Joey), Haley, and Lyle; great-grandchildren Caleb, Rylee, Alyvia, Lyla, Gabe, Kyara, and Kasen. She was preceded in death by her husband Lyle; sister Karen; and her very special cousin Peg. We want to thank all of the nurses and staff at the Schneidmiller House for their tender loving care that made Pat's final days on earth so comfortable. There will be a Celebration of Life in the summer of 2021. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Hospice House of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave., Coeur d'Alene, ID, 83815.



