HAYNES, Patsy Lou (Age 81) Patsy Lou Haynes went home to be with the Lord on July 10, 2019 in Spokane WA. She was born on August 15, 1937. She was raised in Deer Park by her parents William and Gladys Greiff. Pat worked for American Linen before retiring in 2008. Patsy lived for her family, she loved spending time with them, camping, going out to eat, or even just a ride in the car. She is survived by her brother, Robert Greiff, her five children: Gary Haynes (Cheryl) Cheryl Gardner (Charles) Sharon Haynes, William Haynes, and Michael Haynes (Tami); five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father William, her mother Gladys, brother Ernest, and grandson Edward. A memorial will be held on Sunday, August 4, at 11:00 a.m. at 4319 N. Vercler Road, Spokane Valley, WA 99216.

