STASIKELIS, Patsy (McGuire) Patsy Stasikelis (McGuire) passed away in Spokane on April 30, 2020. Patsy was born and raised in Spokane, graduating from Rogers High School in 1943. She attended University of Washington, graduating in 1947 with a microbiology degree. She worked in Seattle at Virginia Mason Hospital and at the University of Washington Medical School doing virus and genetic research. Patsy met the love of her life, George Stasikelis, in Seattle. They married in 1974 and moved across the country settling in Yardley, Pennsylvania. They had a great life of travel, attending horse races, bridge playing, dancing, and golfing. Following George's death in 1990 Patsy moved back to Spokane. She is survived by stepsons Pete (Sharon) Stasikelis in Greenville, N.C., Paul Stasikelis (Jenny Burnap) in Dallas, Texas, stepdaughter Jane (Jay) Tavormina in Charleston, S.C., along with six grandchildren and one great-grandchild, and nephews Ryan McGuire of Clarkston and Pat McGuire of Spokane. She is preceded in death by George, her husband of 26 years and her brother Jerry McGuire of Asotin. There will be no services. The family would like to thank her care givers for the last years of her life, Total Care Home Care, Hospice of Spokane, Nurses Touch Adult Home, and Family First Home Health Care. Online condolences may be left at www.holycrossofspokane.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to:
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 31, 2020.