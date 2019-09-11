Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pattie Jean COOK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COOK, Patti Jean (Age 68) Patti J. Cook passed away on August 31, 2019 in Spokane, WA. She was born in Sioux City, IA on March 19, 1951 to Warren G. and Eileen M. Cook. Patti loved spending time with her friends and family, traveling, listening to music and cooking. She was especially famous for her baking and her spaghetti. Patti is survived by her sister, Pamela L. Cook; nephews, Michael J. Cook, and Chris Cook; great-nephews, Warren R. Cook and Michael R. Cook; and great-niece, Adriana all of Southern California. She is also survived by her best friend, Patty and her beloved cat, Murphy. Patti was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Randy R. Cook. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14th at 1:30pm at the Sunset Chapel at Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane, WA.

COOK, Patti Jean (Age 68) Patti J. Cook passed away on August 31, 2019 in Spokane, WA. She was born in Sioux City, IA on March 19, 1951 to Warren G. and Eileen M. Cook. Patti loved spending time with her friends and family, traveling, listening to music and cooking. She was especially famous for her baking and her spaghetti. Patti is survived by her sister, Pamela L. Cook; nephews, Michael J. Cook, and Chris Cook; great-nephews, Warren R. Cook and Michael R. Cook; and great-niece, Adriana all of Southern California. She is also survived by her best friend, Patty and her beloved cat, Murphy. Patti was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Randy R. Cook. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14th at 1:30pm at the Sunset Chapel at Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane, WA. Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close