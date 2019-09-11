COOK, Patti Jean (Age 68) Patti J. Cook passed away on August 31, 2019 in Spokane, WA. She was born in Sioux City, IA on March 19, 1951 to Warren G. and Eileen M. Cook. Patti loved spending time with her friends and family, traveling, listening to music and cooking. She was especially famous for her baking and her spaghetti. Patti is survived by her sister, Pamela L. Cook; nephews, Michael J. Cook, and Chris Cook; great-nephews, Warren R. Cook and Michael R. Cook; and great-niece, Adriana all of Southern California. She is also survived by her best friend, Patty and her beloved cat, Murphy. Patti was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Randy R. Cook. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14th at 1:30pm at the Sunset Chapel at Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 11, 2019