MANDY-HOFF, Patty Patty Mandy-Hoff daughter of Anne Mandy and Victor Mandy was born on August 22, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois; she passed away February 27, 2020 in Spokane, Washington, with family members at her side. She always had a smile and a kind word for everyone she met. Patty lived her life loving her Lord and Savior. The family moved from Chicago to a dairy farm outside Cheney, Washington, when Patty was seven years old, and she was immediately drawn to the resident horse, and became a lifelong admirer of horses. Over the years she and her husband Tom raised several horses and won a number of ribbons at Spokane interstate Fairs. After attending college Patty worked for the Spokesman-Review in the advertising department from March 1972 until she retired in December 2007. She was a devoted and loyal employee throughout her years at the Spokesman-Review. Patty loved traveling and camping. In the summer of 1976 she enjoyed a cross country road trip to Washington DC, New York City, Philadelphia and Gettysburg to celebrate the Bicentennial. Patty and Tom traveled extensively with trips to Hawaii, Las Vegas, Wyoming, Montana and California among others; they took several cruises to many destinations including Alaska, Panama and the Virgin Islands. Many celebrations were held at Liberty Lake with friends and family. The annual 4th of July fireworks at the lake was one of the yearly highlights. On May 1, 2019 Tom and Patty celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary. One of her many joys was volunteering at Cancer Care Northwest. When her cancer returned, she was heartbroken that she had to give up her volunteer status. Patty was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Richard Mandy and her nephew Michael Mandy. She is survived by her husband, Tom Hoff; her sister, Mary Ann Fritchie, her nieces, Katherine Fritchie, Shelly Schmedding, as well as several cousins and many extended family members. A vigil service will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Hennessey Funeral Home on Division Street in Spokane from 6pm to 8pm, with a Rosary beginning at 7pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Spokane Valley on Friday, March 6, 2020, beginning at 11am. Patti will be laid to rest following her Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery in Spokane. Please join Patti's family for a Reception following all services at 364 S. Coeur d'Alene Street in Spokane. Thank you to the many doctors, nurses and staff who cared for Patti during her extended stays at Sacred Heart Hospital and St. Joseph's Care Center.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 4, 2020