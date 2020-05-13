Paul Anthony BERGAM
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BERGAM, Paul Anthony February 2, 1965 - May 4, 2020 Paul Anthony Bergam, 55, of Rockford WA, died peacefully in his home surrounded by family and loved ones. Paul was born in Everett WA, raised in Spokane, and then moved to Rockford, WA where he lived his last years on his farm raising cattle, horses, pigs and chickens. He graduated high school from Central Valley and went into construction work. He soon began his own business and has been the proud owner of HP Construction for decades. He enjoyed many activities including hunting, fishing, horseback riding, snowmobiling and picking huckleberries. He was well known for his vivacious spirit, outgoing personality and story telling. He leaves behind his siblings: Mark Bergam, Mike Bergam, Colette Bergam, Karen (Chris) Deem, Tina Bergam, Matt (Nichole) Bergam, special nephew Samuel Bergam and several other nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Blaine and Veda Bergam, and siblings Kurt and Daniel Bergam. He will be greatly missed by his many friends, neighbors and loved ones he leaves behind. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to Hospice of Spokane. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved