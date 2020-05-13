BERGAM, Paul Anthony February 2, 1965 - May 4, 2020 Paul Anthony Bergam, 55, of Rockford WA, died peacefully in his home surrounded by family and loved ones. Paul was born in Everett WA, raised in Spokane, and then moved to Rockford, WA where he lived his last years on his farm raising cattle, horses, pigs and chickens. He graduated high school from Central Valley and went into construction work. He soon began his own business and has been the proud owner of HP Construction for decades. He enjoyed many activities including hunting, fishing, horseback riding, snowmobiling and picking huckleberries. He was well known for his vivacious spirit, outgoing personality and story telling. He leaves behind his siblings: Mark Bergam, Mike Bergam, Colette Bergam, Karen (Chris) Deem, Tina Bergam, Matt (Nichole) Bergam, special nephew Samuel Bergam and several other nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Blaine and Veda Bergam, and siblings Kurt and Daniel Bergam. He will be greatly missed by his many friends, neighbors and loved ones he leaves behind. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to Hospice of Spokane. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date.



