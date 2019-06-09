Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for paul Earle EIDE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EIDE, Paul Earle (Age 57) Paul Earle Eide, the youngest in a family of seven kids and one of Spokane's most passionate schoolteachers passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 following an extraordinary fight against cancer culminating in a stem cell transplant. Paul kept such an amazing attitude throughout the long, hard treatment for well over a year. He gave up his freedom, time with friends, his home, the foods and adventure he loved and so much more in the hope of getting it all back again. It was not to be and that has left us all broken hearted. Paul was a truly loved and admired son, brother, uncle and friend. He was a constant source of love and support for so many people near and far. Paul was always up for anything, loved to travel, and certainly loved an opportunity for teachable moments. "Mr. Eide" had very meaningful relationships with his many students throughout the years and he is remembered and valued for his impact both on students and staff at Grant Elementary (1996 - 2010), and then at Holmes Elementary (2010 to 2017). He was gentle and compassionate with his students while pushing them to succeed. Paul was born January 18, 1962 and grew up in Sprague, WA. He is now with his Dad and Mom, Gene and Etta Eide. He is greatly missed by brothers Gary (Kathy) Eide, Bob Eide and sisters Judy Lykins, Sue (Mike) McLauchlin, Barb Crittenden, Pam (Marc) Estvold, as well as nephews Tim Lykins, Chris Lykins, Blane Bageant, Eric Eide, Nick Estvold, Matthew Scott and nieces Jane Lykins, Lani McLauchlin Kluh, Kelsey McLauchlin, Macy McLauchlin, Chloe Clark, MacKenzie Crittenden and eight great-nephews. Please join us for a celebration of Paul's life at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture (MAC), 2316 W 1st Ave, Spokane, WA, 99201. Memorials in Paul's name may be made to the or the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.

