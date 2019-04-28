STEARNS, Paul Edwin Passed away January 28, 2019 at age of 70. Lifetime resident of Rockford, WA. Preceded in death by parents Wilfred V. and Evelyn J. Stearns. Survivors include companion of 20 years Linda L. Evans, sisters Georgene "Gigi" Brady, Marcia L. Sather, niece Jennifer L. Pallotta, great-niece and nephew Alexander W. and Kailyn M. Pallotta. Graduated Freeman High School 1966 and 1970 from WSU with a law degree, farmed in Washington and Idaho all his life. Paul's many hobbies included flying, ATVs. He was an artist, member of Rockford Gun Club, Rockford Grain Growers, and part owner of Seeds Inc. He, along with two other firemen, started EMS in District 11 Rockford and continued until he retired in 2009. He received many awards for his outstanding EMT service. Paul spent many winters in Arizona exploring the desert. Celebration of life to be held May 3, 2:00 PM at Rockford fire station. Private interment at Mica Peak Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Rockford Fire Department, Rockford Lions Club, or .

