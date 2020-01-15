Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Elton LUNDY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LUNDY, Paul Elton (Age 74) Paul was born in Spokane, WA, on February 13, 1945, to Ellwood and Pearl Lundy. He passed away at Spokane Hospice House on January 9, 2020, after a long battle with lung cancer that began in 2018. Paul joined the Army and served his Country honorably as a frontline combat medic from 1965 to 1968. Paul's bravery in Vietnam earned him many awards, one of which was the Combat Infantryman's Badge. After leaving the military, Paul bought a rustic cabin on Mt. Spokane, which he dearly loved and found solace in after the war. He married Kathleen R. Wintermute in 1983. He and Kathie lived in the cabin for many years with their two dogs and three cats before moving to the Northside of Spokane. The cabin was considered a great adventure and loved by all that visited. Paul enjoyed a plumbing career for over 40 years. Paul is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kathie; his sister, lnez Lollis, and by many family members on both sides. To honor Paul's request, there will not be a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, and for anyone that wishes to participate, please make a donation to Spokane Hospice House, 367 E. 7th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99202.

