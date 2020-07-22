BUTLER, Paul Gregory "Greg" Paul Gregory Butler, "Greg," died peacefully at his home in David, Panama, Central America on July 17, 2020. Greg was a resident of Spokane, WA from 1982 until 2005. He used his artistic talents and skilled craftsmanship to improve and beautify homes and serving as a landlord for several years. His long term dream was to settle in Central America and he achieved that goal.Greg was predeceased by his parents, Darlene and Paul Butler of Tuscon, AZ. He leaves behind his wife, Anna, Mary Butler, his ex-spouse of 26 years, his former sisters-in-law, Jane Latour and Susan Morin, aunt, Madeleine Osborne, several nephews, and his dearest friend, Allen Urban. Family in Central America will hold a private service placing his ashes in both Panama and Limon, CR. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vanessa Behan Crises Nursery, 2230 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane, WA 99202, or Hospice of Spokane, 121 S. Arthur St., Spokane, WA 99202.



