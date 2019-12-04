Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Jeffrey ARNOLD. View Sign Service Information Sunset Chapel at Fairmount Memorial Park 5200 W. Wellesley Spokane , WA 99205 (509)-326-3800 Memorial service 9:00 AM Fairmount Sunset Chapel located in the Fairmount Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

ARNOLD, Paul Jeffrey Paul Jeffrey Arnold, age 58, passed away in Spokane on November 15, 2019. He grew up in Spokane WA, Anchorage AK, and graduated from Winston Churchill HS in Eugene, OR. He received a degree in Diesel Mechanics at the University of Anchorage AK, but shortly after went on the road as the lighting operator and stage hand for the classic rock band, Black Rose. After 12 years with the band, he settled down in the western Idaho region and was the house sound and light tech for Player's and Jack's Club in CdA. Later he was in charge of some of the landscaping at Coeur d'Alene Public Golf Course then worked at Unitech Composites making plane parts for Boeing, and lastly at Sunshine Minting, smelting silver, gold and titanium billets. In Spokane, on June 6, 2012, Paul was reunited with his biological son Tyler, now 33, who was adopted at birth and he had never met, which was quite a shock. Paul and his son started a business together on the side of his day job, and Paul received the nickname "Papa Paul". His son will continue to grow the operations of the business. He loved going to Fernan Lake and Monumental Mountain to pick huckleberries with his two dogs, Keko and Mishka, which he will now be reunited with at the Rainbow Bridge. He loved his Harley and playing golf with his brother and nephews, and was well known for his huckleberry pie (his other nickname was Huckleberry), his unconquerable spirit and an everlasting love of people. Paul is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Tyler and Sayuri Kelch, his great-grandmother Ruth Wegeleben (age 102), his mother Shirley (John) Wilson, his father Ray Arnold, his brother Dave, his sister Peggy, his nephews Jeff and Ryan, great nephew Cooper, extended family and many many friends. A memorial service will be held for Paul on December 7, 2019 at 9 AM in the Fairmount Sunset Chapel located in the Fairmount Memorial Park. All attendees are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Hospice of Spokane at 121 South Arthur St., Spokane, WA 99202. The earth lost a great warrior, but Heaven gained a courageous and steadfast champion.

