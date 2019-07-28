Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul John LIEBL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LIEBL, Paul John (Age 99) Paul J. Liebl passed away on July 17, 2019. Paul was born in New York City on September 3, 1919 to Elizabeth and John Liebl. In 1942, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and he served until 1946 with an honorable discharge as a MSgt. He met his wife, Edna Chadwick at work and they were married in 1949 and cherished life together until Edna's death in 2015. His work in the engineering department of the insurance rating bureau led him to work in San Francisco. After a few years he was transferred to Portland and worked in the engineering department for commercial insurance companies. After a transfer to Seattle where he worked in commercial insurance he was sent to Spokane in 1975. After retiring from Unigard Ins Company in 1987 he remained a resident of Spokane. Paul was predeceased by his parents Elizabeth and John Liebl, brother Frank and his wife Edna. Paul is survived by his nephew William Liebl, niece Janet (Liebl) Maliga, and wife's niece Jayne (Chadwick) Klem, and wife's nephew Jack Chadwick. Paul did not want a funeral. Anyone who would like to join his friends, a "Remembrance of Paul" will be held on August 3, 2019 at the Riverview Chapel at 1801 E. Upriver Dr., Spokane, at 2:00 pm with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to a charity/organization of your choice.

LIEBL, Paul John (Age 99) Paul J. Liebl passed away on July 17, 2019. Paul was born in New York City on September 3, 1919 to Elizabeth and John Liebl. In 1942, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and he served until 1946 with an honorable discharge as a MSgt. He met his wife, Edna Chadwick at work and they were married in 1949 and cherished life together until Edna's death in 2015. His work in the engineering department of the insurance rating bureau led him to work in San Francisco. After a few years he was transferred to Portland and worked in the engineering department for commercial insurance companies. After a transfer to Seattle where he worked in commercial insurance he was sent to Spokane in 1975. After retiring from Unigard Ins Company in 1987 he remained a resident of Spokane. Paul was predeceased by his parents Elizabeth and John Liebl, brother Frank and his wife Edna. Paul is survived by his nephew William Liebl, niece Janet (Liebl) Maliga, and wife's niece Jayne (Chadwick) Klem, and wife's nephew Jack Chadwick. Paul did not want a funeral. Anyone who would like to join his friends, a "Remembrance of Paul" will be held on August 3, 2019 at the Riverview Chapel at 1801 E. Upriver Dr., Spokane, at 2:00 pm with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to a charity/organization of your choice. Published in Spokesman-Review from July 28 to July 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close