ALLISON, Paul Judson Paul Judson Allison passed away peacefully in his sleep the morning of September 15, 2020. Paul, the youngest child of Weaver Judson Allison and Ada Fonda Allison, was born on November 5, 1926 in Tacoma, Washington. After attending public schools in Tacoma, he join-ed the U.S. Navy and immediately began studies at the University of Washington with the goal of becoming an engineering officer. Those studies were cut short by an unfavorable eye exam, leading to other assignments including, finally, the battleship USS Alabama. After an honorable discharge, he continued his education at Washington State University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree, cum laude, in the spring of 1948, and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. He attended law school at The University of Chicago, where he served as a law review editor, was awarded a Juris Doctor degree, cum laude, in 1951, and was elected to the Order of the Coif. He spent the following academic year as a teaching fellow at the Stanford University Law School. He joined the Spokane law firm now known as Randall Danskin, PS, where he became a partner and practiced law for almost fifty years. He was a fifty year member of the Washington State Bar Association, the American Bar Association and the Spokane County Bar Association. After leaving Randall Danskin, Paul practiced law independently, serving as counsel to Walt Worthy in the acquisition and restoration of the historic Davenport Hotel. He practiced law into his 80s, and had just retired when he was stricken with a rare debilitating disease. He spent the last 10 years of his life at the Sullivan Park Care Center, where he entertained and inspired many in addition to his family and old friends. Paul was active in the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Spokane, the Spokane Valley Rotary Club (where he served a term as president), the HASSIE Club, the Spokane Community College Foundation and The Grandpas' Sound, a vocal group for which he sang first tenor. Paul loved sailing, raising llamas, travel, and above all, spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Willene; children Barbara Schmedding (David) of Spokane Valley, and Theodore (Sophia) of Washington, DC; grandchildren Jennifer Kelson (Rand), of Spokane Valley, Jeff Schmedding (Kristine) of Meridian, Idaho, and Daniel Schmedding, of Spokane Valley; great-grandchildren Griffin Schmedding, Randilyn Kelson, Jack and Blake Schmedding. He was preceeded in death by his parents, brothers Ted Allison and Robert Allison, and son, Peter Allison. He was greatly loved by his many nieces and nephews and dear friends. Paul was known as "Poosie" to his family, a nickname given to him by his granddaughter, Jennifer, who was devoted to her grandfather all her life. The family wishes to express its gratitude to the staff of Sullivan Park Care Center for the many years of devoted care they provided. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Spokane. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service is planned for September 25, 2020. To share memories of Paul and leave condolences for the family visit hennesseyvalley.com
